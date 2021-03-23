Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake have arrested a 36-year-old man suspected to be involved in several break and enters in the area.

A search of a residence linked to the suspect uncovered more than $130,000 in stolen property.

The investigation began March 18 when Kirkland Lake and South Porcupine OPP responded to a break and enter report on Watabeag Road in Nordica Township.

"Police arrived in the area and located the accused leaving the scene," police said in a news release Tuesday. "The accused was subsequently arrested and transported to the Kirkland Lake OPP detachment."

Several specialized OPP units then executed a search warrant at a residence on Valley View Road in Otto Township where the stolen property was found.

As a result, the Otto Township man is facing more dozens of charges, including six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; 10 counts of break and enter; mischief; careless storage of a firearm; motor vehicle theft; and, failing to abide by release conditions.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on March 24.

The investigation into the break and enters and thefts remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Kirkland Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS.