The Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is stepping up enforcement efforts after receiving several complaints about snowmobiles speeding on the roadways and trespassing on private properties.

For the rest of February, police say they will be specifically focusing on "engaging, educating and when required conducting enforcement" snowmobile drivers who violate the Highway Traffic Act, Motorized Snow Vehicles Act and other related laws.

"Everyone operating a vehicle on the roadway are expected to do so in a lawful and responsible manner," Staff Sgt. Ryan Dougan, OPP detachment commander in Kirkland Lake, said in a news release Thursday.

"Focused patrols are another tool that we use to ensure that we are providing the best service possible to our community."