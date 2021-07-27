Kirkland Lake resident charged with driving an ATV and an excavator while impaired

A 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is facing impaired driving and other charges in connection with two incidents this month – one involving an ATV, another an excavator.

The first incident took place July 10, when Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision on Chamberlain Road 6, in the Township of Chamberlain.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an all-terrain vehicle was westbound on Road 6 when it lost control, ejecting the driver under the trailer towed by the ATV," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Further investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages."

The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The ATV was towed and impounded for 45 days.

Then on July 26, the OPP received a call for a single-vehicle collision on Little Road in the Township of Chamberlain.

Collision caused power outage

"Further investigation revealed that an excavator was being operated when it struck a pole, causing the power to go out," police said.

Police recognized the operator as the same driver who had been involved in the collision with the ATV and he was arrested for both incidents.

The Kirkland Lake resident is now charged with several offences, including two counts of impaired driving, driving while prohibited, taking a motor vehicle without permission, driving without a helmet, failing to report damage, having open liquor in a vehicle and failing to surrender insurance card.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

"The OPP reminds motorists that any amount of alcohol or drug can impair one's ability to drive," police said.

"If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 and report it."