Kirkland Lake resident charged with robbery with a flare gun

Ontario Provincial police say a flare gun was used in an armed robbery of a business on Government Road West in Town of Kirkland Lake on June 29.

Kirkland Lake OPP responded to the robbery on June 29, police said in a release Wednesday.

“Police arrived at the scene and the accused was arrested without incident,”the release said.

The investigation resulted in a flare gun being seized from the accused.

As a result, a 39-year-old suspect from Wahgoshig First Nation is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and disguise with intent. The accused will appear in court on July 14.