Kirkland Lake resident facing drug trafficking charges

The Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant on a residence on Main Street in the Town of Kirkland Lake on Aug. 4, police said in a news release Friday.

“Police seized Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia and drugs suspected to be cocaine and crack cocaine,” the release said.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $2,000.

As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake has been arrested and charged with multiple possession for the purpose of trafficking charges and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Kirkland Lake on Sept. 15.