Kirkland Lake suspect charged with making threats, possessing weapons, drugs

One person has been charged with drug and weapons offences following a recent disturbance on Day Avenue in Kirkland Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 5:47 p.m. on April 14 and found multiple firearms and ammunition linked to the accused, who was already banned from possessing guns.

“An amount of suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine were also seized with an estimated street value of $16,400,” police said in a news release Monday.

The accused, 28, is charged with uttering threats, three counts of weapons possession and careless storage of a firearm, two counts of trafficking, and one count each of breaching probation and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.