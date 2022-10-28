Kirkland Lake suspect charged with murder of missing woman

A 40-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with the murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.

Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police charged the suspect with first-degree murder, but said Lafrance’s remains have not been found. She was 29.

“The Kirkland Lake OPP crime unit is continuing this investigation,” police said, with help from specialized police units, including the OPP canine unit.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online.

