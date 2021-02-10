Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been arrested and charged with a sexual assault that allegedly happened late last year.

Police said in a news release that officers began an investigation last Friday and as a result, a teen, whose gender has not been revealed, has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

The accused, whose name cannot be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act as well as to protect the identity of the complainant, is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you are not alone. Information and support are available, you can also find free counselling and services near you here.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say sexual consent is important and the absence of "no" doesn't mean "yes." Any unwanted sexual act imposed on another human being without their consent is considered sexual assault.