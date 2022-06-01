Kirkland Lake teen charged with sexual assault

A 14-year-old in northern Ontario is facing some serious charges following a sexual assault investigation.

Officers from the Kirkland Lake detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police started looking into the case on May 26, a news release said on Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of the investigation the teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

"The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date," police said.

Survivors of sexual assault are not alone and support is available.