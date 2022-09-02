Kirkland Lake teens charged with aggravated assault

After several violent incidents involving teens in northern Ontario this summer, police say two 16-year-olds from Kirkland Lake have been charged after an assault left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to Government road West on Aug. 28 after reports of an assault with a weapon, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday night.

The investigation involved the OPP crime unit, North East Region Emergency Response Team, canine unit and forensic identification services.

As a result, two teens are both charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They were released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The allegations have not been proven in court.