Kirkland Lake traffic stop leads police to drug haul

An Ontario Provincial Police traffic stop on Poplar Avenue on Nov. 26 in Kirkland Lake led to the discovery of drugs, cash and three loaded handguns.

Police said a news release officers found opioids, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine with a street value of more than $73,000.

Five people have been charged including a 32-year old Kirkland Lake resident with the following offences:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioids

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was a Firearm.

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm – Licence

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Carry Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

• Drive Vehicle with Cannabis in Open Bag

The four other people from the Greater Toronto area have also been charges with similar offences.

All five accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.