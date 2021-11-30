Kirkland Lake woman scores big lottery win

Helene-Louise Vaillant of Kirkland Lake matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the OLG’s Oct. Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

The retiree said she is an occasional lottery player who always purchases Encore.

“I was in my car and scanned my ticket using the OLG App, and thought I won $100,” she said in an OLG release.

“I brought the ticket to the store clerk to validate and didn’t realize I won $100,000 until I saw the slip print off. I started crying and my legs went weak.”

Helene said she took a screen shot of the OLG app display and sent it to her partner.

“He was picking up our grandkids at school, so they all came to meet us at the store and shared a celebratory moment,” she said.

She said she’s in the process of renovating her bathroom and the rest will be invested for the future.