Kirkland OPP charge Sudbury man with impaired, dangerous driving

A Sudbury man driving a commercial motor vehicle in Kirkland Lake is facing charges following a complaint from the public.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 1:17 a.m. Aug. 27 to respond to a report of a vehicle causing damage.

"A commercial motor vehicle (was) driving in a laneway between Kirkpatrick Avenue and Lebel Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake, causing damage to properties," police said in a news release Thursday.

"Police arrived at the scene and located the CMV and determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol."

The 31-year-old man from Sudbury was charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Sept. 29.