KISS adds Saskatoon stop to farewell tour

Rock legends KISS have added a Saskatoon date on the final leg of the band's farewell tour.

KISS plans to make their last tour stop ever in early December at Madison Square Garden in New York.

But before they get there, KISS will hit the stage at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on Nov. 13.

Co-lead singer Gene Simmons is no stranger to Saskatoon, the hometown of actor Shannon Tweed, his longtime spouse.

General public tickets for KISS' Saskatoon stop go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday March 10.