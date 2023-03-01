Kiss comes to Calgary for their End of the Road farewell tour

One of the most influential rock bands of all time is coming to Calgary for the final time.

Kiss, which was created in New York City in 1973, will be playing at the Scotiabank Saddledome this November for the North American leg of its End of the Road Tour.

The concert is one of the band's – whose current roster includes original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons along with Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer – final 50 shows.

Known for face paint, costumes and performances involving pyrotechnics, fire breathing and blood spitting, Kiss has claimed to have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and earned 30 Gold albums – the most by any band from the U.S.

Fourteen of Kiss's albums are Platinum, with three of those being multi-platinum.

The End of the Road tour began in January 2019 and is set to conclude this year with two shows at Madison Square Gardens on Dec. 1 and 2.

Tickets for the Calgary concert are available to Kiss Army members on March 6 while the general public will be able to buy tickets starting March 10.