KISS show in Ottawa was cancelled because Paul Stanley has the flu

KISS frontman Paul Stanley is apologizing to fans after the band's show in Ottawa was cancelled because he has the flu.

"Toronto And Ottawa… I’ve done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible," Stanley said in a post on X that was retweeted by the band's official account, showing him in bed with an IV drip. "I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn’t be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies."

The band's show at the Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday was abruptly cancelled shortly before doors were set to open. Some fans had already arrived at the arena after driving through messy winter conditions, only to be told the show would not go on, while others, like Maddie MacDonald and her partner Jake Abercrombie, found out only moment before heading to the venue.

"My heart sank. I was so disappointed, especially since this was going to be our only chance to see them," said MacDonald. "I spent three hours doing the KISS make-up on me and my boyfriend and we got floor seats too, so we were really excited because I've heard their concerts are one-of-a-kind."

For Abercrombie, not only was this his first time to see KISS live, it would have been his very first concert.

"I love KISS and it was going to be pretty special for me," he says. "And considering it’s the End of The Road Tour, I really don’t think they will ever be coming back to Ottawa."

The Canadian Tire Centre shared the band's statement on social media Tuesday evening, saying only that the show was cancelled because of "an unforeseen illness in the band party."

KISS has cancelled their show that had been scheduled for tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. Below is their official statement.



Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight.

KISS was scheduled to play in Ottawa Tuesday evening as part of its End of the Road Tour. The band described the Ottawa date as among the "absolute final shows" of its final tour. The band was scheduled to play Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, but that show has also been cancelled.

Due to an illness in the band party, KISS is unable to perform tonight in Toronto. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/J2ZSrxfSod

"A cancellation on such short notice is rare, especially when it comes to one of the biggest bands in the world in the last five decades on a tour they’re really not looking to re-schedule"” says music expert Eric Alper. "The fans might be disappointed but also might understand that they're not 25 years old anymore and they can't really go out if they have a cold. This is four people that are really carrying 30 to 40 pounds of costumes and equipment and those high heals and those boots. It's a show; it's a real show to do something like this and it takes a lot out of you, so if you’re not at 100 per cent, you definitely don't want the fans to go away thinking they just watched something that was a little bit subpar."

The End of the Road Tour began in 2018 and KISS played at the Canadian Tire Centre in April 2019. The tour is slated to end for good in December with back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden.

Ticketmaster said on its website that no action is required to obtain a refund because of the cancellation in Ottawa.

"It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days," Ticketmaster said.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming.