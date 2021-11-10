Kitch trial wraps up third day, hears testimony about IWK's financial workings

The trial of former IWK Health Centre CEO Tracey Kitch heard testimony Wednesday about the financial workings of the hospital during her tenure.

Kitch is charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

On the third day of testimony in the trial, the court heard from the hospital lawyer, Kitch's former executive assistant, and Sean Walker, the former acting chief financial officer.

Walker explained how the hospital stored financial records and that the IWK did not have a corporate credit card program in place until late 2014.

Walker testified Kitch's corporate card had a $10,000 limit.

Shortly after issuing the card, Walker said some of Kitch's receipts were not submitted in a timely manner.

Walker also told the court he first learned about a flight pass in January 2015 when Kitch's executive assistant requested one for travel in the Maritime region.

The trial also heard from Jen Feron, the lawyer for the hospital. She said she witnessed someone doing an expense report for Kitch and questioned why a flight pass had been purchased.

Late in the afternoon Wednesday, Alison Lucio, Kitch's former executive assistant at the hospital, also took the stand.

She told the court Kitch initially did not want a corporate credit card, but after Lucio explained why a credit card would be useful, she got one.

Lucio also said she researched and presented options for a flight pass for Kitch in early 2015.

She said Kitch ultimately choose an unlimited flight pass that came with a $12,000 price tag.

The Crown has said their case will focus on nearly 70 transactions -- most of them made on Kitch's corporate credit card -- Including flights between Halifax and Toronto.

The Crown expects to call between 25 to 30 witnesses over the next few weeks to try to make their case.

Because of Remembrance Day, court will not sit Thursday.

The trial will resume hearing evidence Friday.