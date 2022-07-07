Kitchen fire at northeast Edmonton duplex under investigation

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition Thursday evening after a kitchen fire at a northeast Edmonton duplex.

Emergency crews responded minutes before 7 p.m. to the duplex in McConachie, with seven units responding, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News.

Firefighters had to evacuate the man, who was found unconscious, from the duplex to paramedics.

Flames were mostly contained to the kitchen and did not damage the other side of the duplex, EFRS said.

Police officers at the scene would not confirm the nature of their investigation into the incident.

CTV News witnessed a dog being taken from the home by animal control.

On Friday, EPS said the fire was under investigation due to "suspicious items" in the home.