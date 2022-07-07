Kitchen fire at northeast Edmonton duplex under investigation
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition Thursday evening after a kitchen fire at a northeast Edmonton duplex.
Emergency crews responded minutes before 7 p.m. to the duplex in McConachie, with seven units responding, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News.
Firefighters had to evacuate the man, who was found unconscious, from the duplex to paramedics.
Flames were mostly contained to the kitchen and did not damage the other side of the duplex, EFRS said.
Police officers at the scene would not confirm the nature of their investigation into the incident.
CTV News witnessed a dog being taken from the home by animal control.
On Friday, EPS said the fire was under investigation due to "suspicious items" in the home.
-
Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest tonightCountry star Luke Combs will take the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight for a sold-out show.
-
New Indian restaurant bringing some spice to Renfrew food sceneA couple has opened a new Indian restaurant on Burnstown Road in Renfrew, taking over an industrial kitchen from the previous local eatery.
-
Orillia Farmer's Market adds additional Friday stopsAvid market-goers were gifted a treat Friday as the Farmers' Market in the Sunshine City introduced a new limited time offering on Friday night.
-
'Sextortion' warning issued by Fort Saskatchewan RCMPPolice in Fort Saskatchewan are reminding Albertans about a damaging trend on the rise that uses social media to extort nude photos.
-
Environment Canada investigating Sundre tornado as cleanup continuesThursday's tornado south east of Sundre left more than a 1.5 kilometre path of flattened property and trees but no injuries.
-
Pet therapy dog brings smiles to Sudbury's vulnerableThe drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre in Sudbury is a place that offers several support services to the vulnerable and homeless population.
-
Play at Sudbury's Italian Festival promises plenty of laughsA play on Saturday at the 50th Societa Caruso Italian Festival is promising to deliver plenty of laughs.
-
Vancouver Island records 1st monkeypox case, health authority says risk 'very low'Health officials on Vancouver Island have confirmed the first local case of monkeypox, and the first case in B.C. outside the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
-