iHeartRadio

Kitchen fire causes $100k in damage

House fire at 960 Janette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 15, 2021. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)

Investigation is complete for an early morning kitchen fire.

Fire crews were called to the 900 block of Janette Avenue around 6:45 Sunday morning.

Acting Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says one person was displaced and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

12