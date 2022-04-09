Kitchen fire doused in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a kitchen fire in Orléans Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home on Recolte Private, near Tenth Line and St. Joseph, at around 9 a.m. Several 9-1-1 callers reported seeing smoke and flames.
The fire was contained to a second-floor kitchen but there was some damage to the third floor of the home. Firefighters had the blaze out by 9:21 a.m.
The home was evacuated safely, though the Ottawa Fire Service said paramedics had one patient at the scene. Ottawa paramedics did not have any additional information.
Fire officials say the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will both be assisting those affected by the fire.
Ottawa Fire have brought a Working Fire on de la Récolte Private in Orléans under control. Fire was in the 2nd floor kitchen with some extension to the 3rd floor. Building is a 6-unit 3-storey residential row. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/s12OIHM1Vu— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 9, 2022
