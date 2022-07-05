Kitchen fire in Sarnia, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Damage is estimated at $175,000 after a kitchen fire in Sarnia, Ont.
On Sunday afternoon, Sarnia fire responded to the report of a structure fire in the 600 block of Esser Crescent near Tawny Road.
Crews report there was no one in the house at the time of the fire and when firefighters tot there, they found smoke coming from the eaves and roof vents with flames showing at the rear of the home.
Nobody was injured and Sarnia fire says the origin of the blaze was determined to be the kitchen exhaust hood.
