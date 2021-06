Windsor fire officials say a kitchen fire caused $50,000 in damage to a Howard Avenue home.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 1500 block of Howard around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to get in under control after a short time.

Injuries are unknown.

Update Fire out in the 1500 block of Howard. *MC

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) June 30, 2021