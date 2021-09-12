Kitchen fire sparks apartment evacuation, injures one person

An early morning kitchen fire forced the evacuation of an Island Lakes apartment on Sunday.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, crews were called to an apartment building in the 0-100 block of De la Seigneurie Boulevard at 2:31 a.m. after an automatic alarm was triggered.

WFPS said, on arrival, crews found that a kitchen fire in a suite had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. Firefighters ensured all hotspots were extinguished.

Residents of the building were temporarily evacuated. One person suffered minor injuries.

WFPS said the suite where the fire originated sustained fire and water damage, while several additional suites sustained water damage. No damage estimates are available at this time.

The fire is prompting WFPS to remind Winnipeggers about the following safety tips to avoid kitchen fires:

Always stay in the kitchen while cooking.

Anything can catch fire. Oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains should be kept away from the stovetop.

Oil should be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the top with a metal lid.

Never use water to put out an oil fire.

ARLINGTON STREET FIRE

WFPS crews also extinguished an overnight blaze inside a vacant, two-storey house in the 400 block of Arlington Street.

At 12:30 a.m., WFPS responded to a report of a fire.

When crews arrived at the house, they encountered a fire with heavy smoke and flames. WFPS said crews launched an offensive attack, bringing the fire under control at 1:34 a.m.

Crews completed a search of the house and no occupants were found. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

WFPS said a fire had previously damaged the house in August 2020.