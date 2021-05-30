Kitchen fire spreads inside northeast Calgary home

No one was inside a northeast Calgary home when a fire broke out in the kitchen and quickly spread.

Firefighters were called to the scene, along Saddlemont Close N.E., on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, they found smoke and flames coming out of the home.

Fire officials say they employed an aggressive attack to gain control of the situation.

"In communities like this, with the close proximity of houses, we are very concerned of the spreading to adjacent structures," said CFD District Chief Dave Nelson.

Since no one was home, there were no injuries, but firefighters were able to rescue a dog and a fish.

Both pets were returned to their owner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.