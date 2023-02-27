Kitchener affordable housing residents face uncertain future as council votes on funeral home expansion

Kitchener city council has voted once again to defer an application for a business expansion that would see three affordable homes levelled to make way for a crematorium and additional parking.

Henry Walser, the owner of Henry Walser Funeral Home, is looking to demolish three houses that he owns and currently rents out at 40, 44, and 48 Becker Street to expand his business at 507 Frederick Street.

Earlier this year, council deferred making a decision on the funeral home expansion to allow for more time to review options.

‘LIVING WITH UNCERTAINTY’

Those that live in the homes are concerned if they are forced to move, they may not be able to afford a new place to live.

For the last 10 years, the duplex on Becker Street has been home for Megan Ruttan and Cameron Walker.

“I don’t want him to think, or anyone to think they can kick people out of their homes, especially for a parking lot,” Ruttan said.

A decision was supposed to be made in January, but council deferred the matter to Monday until a meeting scheduled for March 20.

According to the city, it, along with the applicant, needs more time to look at changes to the plan for the property that could preserve some of the housing.

“We’ve been living with this uncertainty for seven years now,” Ruttan said.

Ruttan and Walker said if they are kicked out they will have some tough decisions to make.

The pair said right now their rent is about $1,000 per month, but if they are forced to find new housing, they expect the price to rent a duplex to be around $3,000 per month.

“Some people simply can’t afford to pay that – it’s hard to image how to change your finances, your monthly bills to account for a tripling of your rent,” Walker said.

Ruttan and Walker said they appreciate the complexities in their case, but they hope council will hear them and stand up for affordable housing.

“We expect them to do what’s right, regardless of what they think will happen after, is to say ‘no you can’t have these houses to do what you like, no we have climate goals, no we have affordability crisis.’ Say no to the rezone,” Ruttan said

COUNCILLORS BALANCING ‘COMPETING NEEDS’

The decision to approve or deny the application is also a tough one for city councillors.

“We want to support local businesses we want to support people living in affordable housing,” Coun. Aislinn Clancy said. “Is there a way, maybe not keep everyone happy, but create some or of harmony between the competing needs?”

Clancy said the city has to abide by the planning act, which is not a perfect tool.

“Our planning department is trained in planning and they use the planning act. At the moment, our city doesn’t have a tool in place that weaves this into our policy,” Clancy said.