Kitchener brings back 'slow streets' program, extends food truck pilot

The City of Kitchener is making more room for pedestrians, cyclists, and food trucks as we approach the summer months.

At a meeting on Tuesday, council approved the continuation of the 'slow streets' program that was introduced last summer.

The program lowers the speed limit and closes off cut-through traffic to create safer spaces for walking and cycling.

Streets in the program include: Cameron Street (King to East), Samuel Street (Stirling to Frederick); Montcalm Drive (Lorraine to Ottawa); Brybeck Crescent (Westmount to Karn), Greenfield Avenue (Fifth to Traynor), Duke Street West (Victoria to Waterloo), Duke Street East (Pandora to Cedar) and a portion of Waterloo Street.

The program will be in place until at least the end of August.

Council also decided to extend the Food Truck Pilot program which first ran last year. The program will allow food trucks to operate in more locations over the summer, including parks and residential zones.

The city says that there will also be an additional food truck sport added to Victoria Park which will be chosen by staff over the coming weeks.

City staff are also reviewing the program to determine if it should be made permanent.