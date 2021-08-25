Kitchener business owner raises concerns after recent catalytic converter thefts

A Kitchener business owner is raising concerns after two catalytic converters were stolen from cars in his parking lot last week.

Mike Ringwood, the owner of Rick Macdonald Siding, Windows & Doors, said the theft happened on Aug. 19.

Last year, seven vehicles in his lot hat catalytic converters were stolen.

“One night in November they took them all off the vehicles. And we’re probably into upwards of over $30,000 in damage, maybe more,” Ringwood said.

Earlier this year, Waterloo regional police said they had noticed a rise in catalytic converters thefts.

In the first two months of 2021, more than 130 thefts were reported.

Ringwood said in both last week's incident and those in 2020, the same scene was left behind.

“There will be residue. There will be tools left. There might be part of the exhaust left behind. And when you start the vehicle they are very loud,” he said.

Ringwood said he upgraded his security cameras after the first time but that didn’t deter the thieves. He said he has now invested in a security service to patrol seven nights a week, four times a night.

“The only reason that they steal them is because somebody is willing to pay them, pay them for the parts,” he said.

AZ Scrap Metal in Brantford buys catalytic converters off of customers daily.

“They can go anywhere from $50 to $200, $300 a piece,” said owner Yvon Lepage.

But Lepage said he doesn’t buy them from just anyone.

He said the process to buy them has recently changed to avoid getting stolen goods.

Now, the company will only buy the car part if the person selling it has proof of ownership and provides identification.

“I don't think it's a good idea to just buy them off anybody because there are a lot of thefts out there," Lepage said.

Catalytic converter thefts are a problem across southern Ontario.

Guelph police said they've been hearing more about the thefts.

Police suggest residents park their vehicles in garages and businesses invest in security cameras or on-site security.