Kitchener business owner wins Lotto 6/49 prize

A 60-year-old Kitchener business owner and father of two is $289,631.40 richer after winning a secondary prize on Lotto 6/49.

Miroslaw Kruszelnicki has been playing the lottery since coming to Canada in 1991, according to a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“I started playing Lotto 6/49 recently because I liked the odds more,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “It turns out that was a good idea.”

Kruszelnicki said he checked his ticket at the store and found out he was a winner, however, at first, he didn’t realize just how much he had won.

“I was in shock and thought I had won $289,” he said. “In that moment, I was sure something was wrong with the scanner.”

Kruszelnicki asked the clerk to double-check his ticket and discovered he’d won even more than he initially thought.

With his winnings, Kruszelnicki said he plans to manage his finances and go on vacation.

“I want to save up and go to the next World Cup,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve won something big, and I feel very, very, very good.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Weber Street in Kitchener.