Kitchener, Cambridge release plan for modified events this summer

Kitchener and Cambridge have moved some summer events online and cancelled others amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Kitchener officials said large gatherings likely won't be allowed by the summer, so they've come up with new plans for some typical events, including moving online or having smaller, mobile events in various neighbourhoods.

“I know the past 14 months and the most recent stay-at-home order has been tough on all of us. That’s why we’re doing our best to bring summer entertainment and activities to residents across Kitchener in a safe and fun way,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release. “If provincial government restrictions allow, we will be offering many options like pop-up neighbourhood concerts, micro-events and park activities throughout our community for the whole family.”

Cambridge staff also said summer events will run in a modified capacity this summer.

“I know we are all eager to return to some type of new normal following a very difficult year,” Cambridge Deputy Mayor Mike Mann said in a release. “We are so excited to be able to take steps forward with some of our outdoor community events. Arts and culture and our wonderful outdoor spaces are the heart of our community. A sincere thank you to staff who have worked so hard to find creative solutions that allow all of us to enjoy our summer in a safe and responsible way.”

Cambridge will have two dedicated outdoor event spaces this summer: Forbes Park in July and Churchill Park in August. The spaces could allow up to 100 people at a time, if pandemic restrictions allow. Officials said they'll have enhanced protocols in place, like pre-registration, symptom screening and sanitizer. They'll host two to three live performances each week, and other organizations can also book the spaces.

Here's a full breakdown of Kitchener events this summer:

Neighbours Day Rescheduled to fall 2021, Neighbours Day has been rescheduled to fall 2021

Outdoor Movie Nights, June, July, August 2021, Pre-registered outdoors movie nights across the city.

Summer Lights, Summer 2021, Summer Lights will continue in a modified format in DTK.

King Streatery, Cancelled for 2021.

KW Multicultural Festival, Summer 2021, KW Multicultural Festival organizers are going virtual and offering programming online in 2021. The festival is expected to return in-person in 2022.

Kitchener Food Truck Days, June 2021, Kitchener Food Truck Days are expected to return for 2021.

Canada Day, June 25 - July 1, 2021, Event organizers are looking at opportunities for smaller activations across the city in 2021.

KW Veg Fest, Cancelled for 2021.

Rockin' at Rockway, Cancelled for 2021.

Cherry Festival, Cancelled for 2021.

Cruising on King , July 2021, Cruising on King is expected to take on a new format for 2021.

Kultrun World Music Festival, October 2021, Kultrun World Music Festival is moving to October in a hybrid of in person and online activations based on Provincial guidelines.

Kitchener Ribfest, September 17-19, 2021, Kitchener Ribfest has been tentatively rescheduled to Sept 17-19.

Rock and Rumble, Cancelled for 2021.

Downtown Cycling Race , Cancelled for 2021.

Kitchener Blues Festival, August 2021, Kitchener Blues Festival is expected to provide live music throughout the downtown based on provincial guidelines in addition to online performances.

Kidspark, Weekends throughout August 2021, Kidspark is expected to be offered in a new format with smaller mobile neighbourhood events across the city in 2021.

Here's how Cambridge events will run this summer: