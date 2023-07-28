iHeartRadio

Kitchener cenotaph vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti


The Kitchener Cenotaph pictured on Nov. 8, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police say hate-motivated symbols were drawn on the Kitchener cenotaph.

Police said officers received the report on Friday, and believe the incident occurred in the early morning hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

12