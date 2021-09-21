Kitchener Centre results: Mike Morrice wins riding for Green Party

Mike Morrice with the Green Party has been declared the winner of Kitchener Centre by CTV News’ Decision Desk.

Morrice had 32.7 per cent of the vote as of 12 a.m. He beat Mary Henein Thorne of the Conservative Party and Beisan Zubi with the NDP.

Liberal incumbent Raj Saini stepped down from his campaign on Sept. 4 following allegations of sexual harassment. His name remained on the ballot because the deadline had passed to remove it.

Saini came in fourth in 2021.