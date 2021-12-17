Kitchener child pornography investigation linked to United States

Waterloo regional police have connected an ongoing child pornography investigation to another suspect in the United States.

In June, police arrested and charged a 31-year-old Kitchener man with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Further investigation found the man had been communicating via social media with another man living in Missouri, United States, who recorded videos of himself sexually assaulting unknown children.

Waterloo region police notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and a 26-year-old man from Rogersville, Missouri was charged with offences related to the sexual exploitation of three child victims.

The man was indicted by federal grand jury and is set to stand trial.

On Friday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service re-arrested and charged the 31-year-old Kitchener man with:

Sexual interference

Distributing child pornography

Two counts of luring a person under 18 years of age

Two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child

Three counts of making child pornography

Four counts of invitation to sexual touching

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police said all victims have been identified and provided support.

Officials with Waterloo police thank the Ottawa Police Service, Lac Seul Police Service, the FBI and US Department of Homeland Security for their assistance.

