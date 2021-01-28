A downtown Kitchener church is using a tiny home to offer takeout meals to members of the community.

‘Grab a bite, give if you can’ is the motto of Tiny Home Takeout located outside of St. Mary’s Church.

The initiative offers a mealto anyone in need, and payment is optional. They say donations are always welcome, but they’re not expected.

“It’s really for everybody,” said Father Toby Collins of St. Mary’s Church. “This kitchen brings people together from all walks of life and those who have a little more means help keep it going with the giving part, and those who have less just feel welcomed and a part of a larger community, rather than a segregated group of people who always needs our help,” said Collins.

Collins says when COVID-19 hit, they started thinking of ways to do takeout.

“We thought why not get a home and put it outside the front of the church and serve food out of it, and next thing you know, it’s there,” said Collins.

The takeout service is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Collins says they chose these days on purpose, to fill a gap in other meal programs already offered in the region that don’t operate on weekends.

“I think it’s a great idea and I think it really helps the community. A lot of people who are hungry especially now in this COIVD,” said Wendy Medler who was getting food Wednesday evening.

The project is also providing volunteer opportunities for members of the community, including Robert Huntley who recently graduated from culinary school.

“This is a fantastic way to at least help me get the experience I need to help me find a job when COVID is over,” said Huntley.

Collins says the initiative has been a labour of love right from the start.

“At the end of the day we are all brothers and sisters and everybody deserves good quality food,” said Collins.