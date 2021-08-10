Kitchener city council discusses plans for major growth

City councillors in Kitchener are starting to look at how to lay the groundwork to allow waterloo region to be home to nearly 1-million people in 30 years.

The Region of Waterloo is collecting input on how to prepare for another 324-thousand people and another 177-thousand jobs by 2051.

The City of Kitchener's Planning Committee was presented with three growth scenarios Monday night, but is being advised to resist urban sprawl.

“It goes without saying the less we expand the urban boundaries the more agricultural land we have in the region to feed us,” Tim Donegani, a senior planner with the City of Kitchener said.

City staff recommends Kitchener follow a 60 per cent intensification plan, which would be enough to have 65 residents and jobs per hectare.

“Regardless of which scenario is selected, in all these scenarios we will plan to meet the housing needs to 2051 that are forecasted by the province. The question now is 'where is that growth located?'" Donegani said.

According to a table presented to the committee, the costs of expanding versus intensifying show suburban development costs sixty times more than urban intensification. development also generates $300,000 less in tax revenue per year.

“A 63 times multiple is not something I think we can afford. We are facing that right now and we are grappling with that issue of how we meet our infrastructure deficit. Well, guess what, if you continue to build out, and this is where the region needs to hear it, our taxpayers cannot afford it. our future generations will not be able to afford it,” Paul Singh, a Kitchener city councillor said.

The committee was asked for input from the Region of Waterloo for its official plan review. The committee did not commit to one of the three scenarios, instead having administration refer the discussion to the region.

“To support frequent transit we need to build at a rate of 80. So, the region's most ambitious scenario misses the mark for the bare minimum we need to have a dense, walkable, transit-supportive community,” Sam Nabi, with Hold The Line Waterloo Region said.

City planners described the growth as a necessary evil to stay competitive to attract employers.

All three scenarios presented to the committee need 680 hectares of new designated greenfield area for employment lands. It is part of an urbanization trade off to stay competitive in attracting employers.