Kitchener considering lowering speed limits to 40 km/h in residential neighbourhoods

Kitchener city council is considering a recommendation to lower the speed limit in all residential neighbourhoods to 40 km/h.

City officials say speeding is one of the top issues residents in the community are concerned about.

On Monday afternoon, a recommendation put forward to council outlined the benefits of reducing the speed limit to 40 km/h in residential areas and to 30 km/h in school zones.

The estimated budget for the project is $550,000, including $475,000 for signage and installation and $75,000 for engagement, communications and education.

Staff said city streets can be made safer for all road users.

"The severity or the likelihood of a pedestrian being involved in a fatal accident is increased from a 15 per cent survival rate to a 70 per cent survival rate if somebody is hit by a car travelling at 40 versus 50 km/h," said Aaron McCrimmon-Jones, Kitchener's manager of transportation and planning. "We don't have collision stats right now, it is something we'll track, but we do know the severity of collisions goes way down with lower speed limits."

Council will be asked to provide final approval for the proposal on Oct. 18.

The recommendation comes after last May's Neighbourhood Speed Limit Pilot Project.

As part of the project, speed limits in the Huron, Doon South and Idlewood areas were reduced from 50 km/h to 40 km/h, and bumped down to 30 km/h in school zones.

The pilot project found drivers in those neighbourhoods slowed down one to 11 per cent of the time.