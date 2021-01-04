Police in Kitchener are searching for a suspect after a convenience store was allegedly robbed by a suspect with a weapon.

According to a news release, the suspect entered the store on Highland Road East at around 1 a.m. on Monday, brandished a weapon and demanded money.

The victim didn't suffer any physical injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a white female, about five foot seven with a thin build. She was wearing a grey jacket with a white inner hood, dark jeans and black running shoes.

On Twitter, police shared two photos of an individual they're trying to identify in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.