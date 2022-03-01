Kitchener council approves Belmont Village condo development

A decision has been made on a proposed 10-storey condo building in Kitchener's Belmont Village.

Council approved a revised zoning bylaw amendment application, which would allow for mixed-use development, at Monday night's meeting.

The condo building is planned for 660 Belmont Avenue West, at the former site of Dettmer Tirecraft AutoCentre.

It would include residential units and commercial space on the ground floor.

The project has been under development for the last 17 months, and most recently, residents were invited to weigh in at two public input sessions.

Under the current bylaw, buildings in Belmont Village must be capped at eight-​storeys.

The developer initially proposed a 13-storey structure.

Neighbours told council at the public input sessions they were concerned the building wouldn't fit the character of the area.

Council also approved the purchase of a portion of Belmont Lane East, between Belmont Avenue West and Claremont Avenue, which "will be incorporated into the development as a publicly accessible private laneway."