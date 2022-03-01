Kitchener council approves Belmont Village condo development
A decision has been made on a proposed 10-storey condo building in Kitchener's Belmont Village.
Council approved a revised zoning bylaw amendment application, which would allow for mixed-use development, at Monday night's meeting.
The condo building is planned for 660 Belmont Avenue West, at the former site of Dettmer Tirecraft AutoCentre.
It would include residential units and commercial space on the ground floor.
The project has been under development for the last 17 months, and most recently, residents were invited to weigh in at two public input sessions.
Under the current bylaw, buildings in Belmont Village must be capped at eight-storeys.
The developer initially proposed a 13-storey structure.
Neighbours told council at the public input sessions they were concerned the building wouldn't fit the character of the area.
Council also approved the purchase of a portion of Belmont Lane East, between Belmont Avenue West and Claremont Avenue, which "will be incorporated into the development as a publicly accessible private laneway."
-
Investigation into B.C. tugboat blast highlights importance of battery maintenanceThe Transportation Safety Board says its report into an explosion aboard a tugboat north of Powell River, B.C., highlights the need for proper battery maintenance aboard vessels.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board member attended 'Freedom Convoy' protestSources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Sudbury bar owner says naloxone mandate doesn't go far enoughA new labour bill introduced by the Ford government is set to require some Ontario workplaces to have naloxone kits on hand to prevent opioid overdoses, but one northern bar owner thinks the list should be expanded.
-
International child pornography case led to arrest of sex offender in Vancouver: policeWhat began as an investigation in New Zealand turned into an international child pornography case, police in Vancouver say.
-
Storytelling contest raising money for Habitat for Humanity Waterloo RegionOver 650 students in the region participated in the Meaning of Home contest.
-
London Ont. man embraces Ukrainian tradition of 'Pysanky' as a symbol of hopeThe Ukrainian culture has deep roots and traditions. One of which is an art form that dates back thousands of years, decorating eggs to ward off evil.
-
Halifax police searching for two suspects after robbery at Halifax grocery storePolice in Halifax are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Sobeys store in Halifax.
-
Home prices in Windsor-Essex continue to riseThe average sale price of houses in the region has increased 44.74 per cent compared to this time last year, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the province spent 5.5-billion dollars less than plannedThe latest report from Ontario's fiscal watchdog shows the provincial government spent 5.5-billion dollars less than planned in the first three quarters of the fiscal year that ends March 31st.