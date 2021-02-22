Kitchener city council voted in favour of allowing a Kitchener resident to keep two pigs as service animals on Monday night.

A report said a Ward 6 resident has had the pigs for 10 years.

The city said the humane society inspected the pigs and their home. Officials with the humane society said they can't comment on the matter until it's handled by council.

The city said the pigs were found to be well-cared-for and are primarily within the home and property.

Animals need to be easily identifiable in a vest of have documentation from a health-care professional to be deemed service animals in Ontario.

"We did get feedback from the resident's personal physician," Ward 6 Coun. Paul Singh said.

The owner needs to comply with a list of conditions, like not bringing the pigs into public buildings without permission.

This isn't the first time someone in Kitchener has asked for an exemption a service pig.

In 2016, bylaw officers were informed of a 100-pound pot-bellied pig living in a basement apartment. That owner had a doctor's note indicating the pig should be considered a service animal and it was being well-looked-after. City council granted that exemption.

City officials said changing bylaws and requirements on a larger scale takes more time and research. Anyone looking for an exemption should reach out to bylaw officers first, before officials reach out to them.

