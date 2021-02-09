Kitchener city council is trying to strike a balancing act with heritage concerns over a new development.

A proposal for a large development on Mill Street near Queen calls for a 12 storey and seven storey tower, with townhouses along Mill.

It would create 176 units, with a small number of those reserved for affordable housing.

The development is catching flak from those in the heritage community who say the six houses that would be destroyed in the process hold significant heritage value.

"As a community and the people living here, we have to embrace the heritage buildings, what's the past and not just wiping it all out with new developments," one delegate said during a virtual committee meeting on Monday.

Council voted to defer the decision until March 8 to get more feedback from residents. The initial consultation process was disrupted by the pandemic.