Kitchener couple win $1M Lotto Max prize

A Kitchener couple who says they have been playing the same lottery numbers for 30 years are now $1 million richer.

A news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Carol and Ron Francis have been playing numbers that Ron’s mom picked for them over 30 years ago.

"I just woke up when Ron asked me to check our ticket on the app. I saw the big winner screen and thought I was seeing things. I checked it again then showed Ron," Carol said.

Ron said the two started screaming and cheering.

The couple shared a photo with their kids, who didn’t realize at first how big the win was.

“They thought we won $1,000. I told them to count the zeroes – they couldn't believe it,” said Ron.

The couple said they plan to pay off some bills, and share some of their winnings with their kids.

“Ron and I plan to treat ourselves to a very long overdue vacation to relax and celebrate together," Carol said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on King Street in Waterloo