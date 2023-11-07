Kitchener crash closes section of Huron Road

A collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.

Waterloo Regional Police tweeted about the crash investigation Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route avoiding the area are delays are heavy.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in this crash or how the closures are expected to remain in effect for.

More to come.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION:



Huron Road is closed between Trussler Road and Amand Drive for a collision investigation.



Expect delays in the area, please find an alternate route.



More details will be provided when they become available. pic.twitter.com/oxj4q6dovP