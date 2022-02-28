Kitchener dance team preparing for first in-person performance in 2 years
After nearly two years of virtual sessions, a Kitchener dance team is finally able to practise together again – and it's just in time to prepare for a special show.
On March 9, the Reach for the Stars competitive dance troupe will perform the half-time show at the Harlem Globetrotters event at the Aud.
"We all stuck together through this hard time and it's like a light at the end of a dark tunnel," said dancer Laina Treurniet.
Hayley Schroder, owner/director of Reach For The Stars Dance Company, says the performers are excited to showcase their talents.
"We're counting down the sleeps for sure," said Schroder.
Parents say they're glad to see the dancers back together in-person again too.
"As parents, it's a bit surreal for us and emotional," said Kim Culkin. "I think we're all pretty emotional coming into it to see them be able to do this.
The Harlem Globetrotters event starts March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Aud.
