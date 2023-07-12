Kitchener debt relief expert reacts to latest interest rate hike

The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate to five per cent, the highest it’s been since 2001.

Since the Bank of Canada started raising rates in March 2022, inflation has dropped from a peak of 8.1 per cent last summer to 3.4 per cent in May. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.

For most Canadians, it’s a punch to the wallet.

“If you have any debt and particularly if you have any variable rate debt, like a variable rate mortgage, or a line of credit, where the interest rate resets every month, you're going to pay more. That's the bottom line,” said Doug Hoyes from Hoyes Michalos Debt Relief Experts in Kitchener.

Hoyes told CTV News the ten interest rate hikes since last March are having a cumulative effect.

“So it's now death by 1,000 cuts. Fifty bucks here, 50 bucks there turns into real money and so we are starting to see a lot more Canadians get to that breaking point where it's just one straw too much. And that's the straw that breaks the camel's back,” he said.

Hoyes said it is not uncommon to see a four-digit increase in a monthly mortgage payment.

“I can tell you that I talked to a lot of people who are now spending $1,000 more per month on their mortgage,” he said. “Now, if you got a pay raise of $1,000 more per month after tax then I guess you're fine. But the real problem, of course, is that expenses are going up a lot faster than income.”

The financial strain is leading more people to reach out for credit relief.

“A lot of people are getting to the breaking point and they're saying, ‘look, I got to do something,’” Hoyes said.

Hoyes said they are seeing an increase in the number of people considering selling their homes and renting rather than re-financing a mortgage at a rate they can't afford.

The monetary policy report announced on Wednesday makes no mention of an interest rate pause, leaving the door open to another hike.

The Bank of Canada’s next rate decision comes down Sept. 6.

With files from CTV News National.