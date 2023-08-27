Kitchener disturbance sends 2 men to hospital
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police are continuing to investigate an assault in Kitchener.
Police said on Sunday around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Belmont Avenue West for reports of a disturbance in a parking lot.
Police said officers found 10 to 15 individuals in the parking lot.
A 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were both located with physical injuries, police said.
Both individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
