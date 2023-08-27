iHeartRadio

Kitchener disturbance sends 2 men to hospital


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police are continuing to investigate an assault in Kitchener.

Police said on Sunday around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Belmont Avenue West for reports of a disturbance in a parking lot.

Police said officers found 10 to 15 individuals in the parking lot.

A 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were both located with physical injuries, police said.

Both individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

12