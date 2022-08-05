Kitchener driver charged after crossing barricades, colliding with storm debris near Elora

A Kitchener driver has been charged after police say they drove around road closure barricades then crashed into storm debris near Elora.

In media release, Wellington County OPP said it happened on Second Line south of Elora around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the section of roadway was closed after a severe storm earlier that evening.

A 45-year-old Kitchener driver in a black SUV allegedly drove around the barricades before striking debris on the road.

They were charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving on a closed highway.