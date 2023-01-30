Kitchener driver clocked at almost 50 km/h over speed limit
A 31-year-old Kitchener man is charged with stunt driving after he was alleged to have been travelling almost 50 km/hr over the speed limit and driving into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles.
According to a news release from Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), an officer was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Ottawa Street North and Dreger Avenue in Kitchener on Jan. 29 around 5:15 p.m.
An officer observed a vehicle travelling south on Ottawa Street North at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was alleged to have been travelling 99 km/hr in a 50 hm/hr zone, and a traffic stop was conducted.
As a result the man is charged with the following:
- Stunt driving
- Careless Driving
- Speeding
- Insecure Load
- Obstructed Plate
His licence will be suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
Police are asking anyone who may have any dash cam footage to come forward.
