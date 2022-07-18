Kitchener driver who fled police later apprehended in parking lot

A driver who fled from a police stop on July 16 was later arrested by police when he returned to his parked car.

Police said at approximately 12:05 p.m., officers were in the area of King Street East at the 401 bridge in Cambridge when they saw a driver travelling at a high rate of speed.

The driver reportedly fled when police attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle was later seen parked and unoccupied on Preston Parkway in Cambridge. A man who later returned to the vehicle was identified as the driver, according to police.

Police charged a 25-year-old Kitchener man with flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and speeding.