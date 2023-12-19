Kitchener elementary school students make holiday cards for seniors

Schools in Waterloo Region are coming together to create holiday cards for seniors.

It’s thanks to a partnership with Community Support Connections who are bridging the gap between the generations.

The heartwarming project has elementary school students from different grades creating personalized cards as a way to remind seniors they are cherished.

The cards will be delivered through the Meals on Wheels program to older folks who may not be surrounded by loved ones and feel lonely this time of year.

Lackner Woods Public School in Kitchener is one of the schools participating in the project.

Students have been learning valuable lessons along the way.

“First of all, it helps our kids to be writing. So we enjoy writing and it gives us an opportunity to get them writing different things. But it’s also to show empathy and kindness,” said Julie Jackson Sinclair, the school’s principal.

The students seem to be grasping the purpose fairly well too.

“Some people might be stressed or need help,” said Yakub Qahwash, grade 3 student.

“So they’ll feel happy,” said Kashvi Chandan, a grade 2 student.

Some students are also improving their tech skills, with certain classrooms creating the cards using a special program.

“They’re actually drawing and learning to draw from a computer and learning to draw different designs that way,” said Jackson Sinclair.

Many of the students are keeping their messages short and sweet. But a little bit of thought goes a long way for the seniors who will be receiving the cards.

“Have a great holiday,” said grade 3 student Bhavith Alahari, sharing his overall message. “Have a great winter season.”