A pair of kitchen fires in one day has prompted Kitchener fire officials to issue a reminder about at-home safety.

Emergency crews were first called to an incident at a second floor apartment on Westwood Drive.

Kitchener Fire says that while there were no injuries here, a family has been displaced and there was around $25-30,000 in smoke damage caused.

The second fire happened at another apartment later that day on 243 Victoria Street South.

The damage there was not nearly as extensive as the first, according to officials, as there was no damage estimate, injuries, or people displaced.

Kitchener Fire says that both of these fires started because people left food unattended.

They add that these incidents should act as a reminder for people spending more time at home to always keep an eye on items cooking in the kitchen.