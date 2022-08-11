Kitchener girl’s lemonade stand raises money for charity
A young girl in Kitchener is hoping for some hot weather to help boost sales at her charity lemonade stand.
Alicia Martin, an 11-year-old from Kitchener, has once again set up Alicia’s Lemonade Stand to raise money for the Waterloo Region-based nonprofit organization House of Friendship.
The stand was first set up in 2018, and she has raised about $2,000 so far.
Martin says the ultimate goal is to reach $5,000.
“I'm actually planning to make this into a Martin family tradition, like to pass down the generations,” said Martin.
Martin said the stand might continue to offer up lemonade well after the initial goal is reached.
“We like to say the lemonade is free, but donations are open,” said Martin.
Martin said in more recent years people have been donating hundreds of dollars.
The House of Friendship supplies food, housing and other supports for individuals and families in Waterloo region, and helps more than 42,000 people each year.
“I'm really excited to bring the community together and help people who aren't as fortunate as us,” said Martin.
